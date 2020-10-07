Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X1

61,779 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X1

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i | LOW KMs | Heated Seats | NO Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i | LOW KMs | Heated Seats | NO Accidents

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,779KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6131883
  • VIN: WBXHT3C32G5F66911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,779 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i  * * * IN-Transit * * *

LOW KMs | 2.0L 4CYL | ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS | HANDS-FREE PHONE | NO ACCIDENTS

Vehicle description and pricing COMING SOON!

Check out our full selection of cars, trucks and SUVs, TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!

___

We have financing solutions for all types of credit!

For more details about this 2016 BMW X1 xDrive28i or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

___

MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

2015 Infiniti QX60 A...
 135,303 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 82,342 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry SE...
 198,176 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

905-371-XXXX

(click to show)

905-371-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory