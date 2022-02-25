Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

180,617 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

888-713-6204

LT Turbo

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

180,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8355498
  • Stock #: 4081A
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM4GS607599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brwhite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,617 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
16' aluminum wheels
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7' Touch-Screen
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

