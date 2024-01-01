$34,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T1099B
- Mileage 125,024 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Ford Edge SEL 4WD 3.5L V6 Engine
Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 43 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you before you visit our store! Our experienced Pre-Owned staff searches the internet daily to make sure that all of our vehicles are priced at or below market prices. All trade ins are accepted and experienced appraisers are available during normal business hours. Financing is available on all of our pre-owned vehicles and expert financial managers are located right on site. Our customers travel from Toronto
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Edge-2016-id10855803.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Brock Ford Sales
905-357-5410