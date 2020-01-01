Menu
2016 Ford Transit

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

2016 Ford Transit

2016 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

2016 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6281760
  • Stock #: 7785
  • VIN: 1FTYR2YV6GKB37785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (White)
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford T250 148" WB Low Roof Diesel with Cargo, Rack and Shelving

Automatic Transmission

Bluetooth and Cruise Control

Air Conditioning

Power Windows and Power Locks

3.2 Five Cylinder Diesel Engine

Balance Of Factory Warranty from Ford

Only 105,000 KMs

Back-Up Camera

Payment is $225 biweekly with $0 Down and Including HST OAC

All biweekly payments are based on 6.99% fixed interest. The term of the loan varies from 3 years to 7 years depending on the year of the vehicle

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Engine Oil Cooler
glove box
Fixed antenna
Black grille
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Black front bumper
150 amp alternator
Black rear step bumper
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Radio w/Clock
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
95 L Fuel Tank
Front Cloth Headliner
GVWR: 9,000 lbs
Tires: 235/65R16 AS BSW
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Safety Canopy Side-Curtain Airbags
3950# Maximum Payload
Passenger Seat
ENGINE: 3.2L POWERSTROKE I5 DIESEL
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

