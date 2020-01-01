2016 Ford Transit

+ taxes & licensing
905-356-9131
2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4
905-356-9131
2016 Ford T250 148" WB Low Roof Diesel with Cargo, Rack and Shelving
Automatic Transmission
Bluetooth and Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power Windows and Power Locks
3.2 Five Cylinder Diesel Engine
Balance Of Factory Warranty from Ford
Only 105,000 KMs
Back-Up Camera
Payment is $225 biweekly with $0 Down and Including HST OAC
All biweekly payments are based on 6.99% fixed interest. The term of the loan varies from 3 years to 7 years depending on the year of the vehicle
Call for details or check our full inventory at:
WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM
2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4