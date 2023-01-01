$19,995+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
191,827KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2LEC5GG309520
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # P11054
- Mileage 191,827 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
