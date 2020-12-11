Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

62,558 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude 4X4 | SUNROOF | DVD | CLEAN CARFAX

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude 4X4 | SUNROOF | DVD | CLEAN CARFAX

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,558KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6349727
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB4GD771376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,558 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Patriot High Altitude 4X4  * * * In-Transit * * *

LOW MILEAGE! CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY!

SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH

Check out our full selection of Cars, Trucks & SUVs TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!

Ask us about our financing solutions for all types of credit backgrounds!

For more details about this JEEP PATRIOT HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4 or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

