$15,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2016 Kia Optima
2016 Kia Optima
LX+
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
143,216KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10036953
- Stock #: SE464968A
- VIN: 5XXGT4L39GG083164
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # SE464968A
- Mileage 143,216 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5