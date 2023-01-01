Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sportage

149,772 KM

Details Features

$14,559

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,559

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sportage

2016 Kia Sportage

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10525965
  2. 10525965
  3. 10525965
  4. 10525965
  5. 10525965
  6. 10525965
  7. 10525965
  8. 10525965
  9. 10525965
  10. 10525965
  11. 10525965
  12. 10525965
  13. 10525965
  14. 10525965
  15. 10525965
  16. 10525965
  17. 10525965
  18. 10525965
  19. 10525965
  20. 10525965
  21. 10525965
  22. 10525965
  23. 10525965
  24. 10525965
  25. 10525965
  26. 10525965
  27. 10525965
Contact Seller

$14,559

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
149,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525965
  • Stock #: P11031A
  • VIN: KNDPBCAC9G7830626

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P11031A
  • Mileage 149,772 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2021 Kia Rio 5-Door ...
 76,545 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage LX...
 167,567 KM
$16,996 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos SX T...
 36,431 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory