$17,833

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE

Location

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

  • 95,016KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5254832
  • Stock #: P9296
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX2GZ604141
Exterior Colour
Labrador Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New Pre-Owned Inventory, at www.cardinalkia.com.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today.

