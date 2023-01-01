$24,995+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
161,507KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7MT2GS102965
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,507 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
2016 RAM 1500