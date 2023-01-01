Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

161,507 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10756196
  2. 10756196
  3. 10756196
  4. 10756196
  5. 10756196
  6. 10756196
  7. 10756196
  8. 10756196
  9. 10756196
  10. 10756196
  11. 10756196
  12. 10756196
  13. 10756196
  14. 10756196
  15. 10756196
  16. 10756196
  17. 10756196
  18. 10756196
  19. 10756196
  20. 10756196
  21. 10756196
  22. 10756196
  23. 10756196
  24. 10756196
  25. 10756196
  26. 10756196
  27. 10756196
  28. 10756196
  29. 10756196
  30. 10756196
  31. 10756196
  32. 10756196
  33. 10756196
  34. 10756196
  35. 10756196
  36. 10756196
  37. 10756196
  38. 10756196
  39. 10756196
  40. 10756196
  41. 10756196
  42. 10756196
  43. 10756196
  44. 10756196
  45. 10756196
  46. 10756196
  47. 10756196
  48. 10756196
  49. 10756196
  50. 10756196
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
161,507KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7MT2GS102965

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,507 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Highline for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Highline 86,618 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 101,452 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL, AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL, AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth 170,234 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500