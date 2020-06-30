Menu
2016 RAM 1500

125,875 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Sport 4X4 HEMI 5.7L V8 ** In-Transit **

2016 RAM 1500

Sport 4X4 HEMI 5.7L V8 ** In-Transit **

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

  Listing ID: 5328188
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT7GS102802

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,875KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,875 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 HEMI 5.7L V8 ** In-Transit **

TONNEAU COVER | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL & SEATS | PUSH BUTTON START | LEATHER | TOW HITCH

Vehicle description, pricing and more pictures COMING SOON!

___

For more details about this RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

STOP BY MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & CHECK OUT OUR FULL SELECTION OF CARS, TRUCKS & SUVs!

TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME! Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

