Niagara Pre-Owned
289-214-1108
2016 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
128,782KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9001447
- Stock #: 804222A
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT8GS202451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Low Back Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Garage door transmitter
GPS Antenna Input
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
Front High-Back Seats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Sport Performance Hood
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Panic Alarm
Power Lumbar Adjust
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets
8.4' Touchscreen
Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SXM/Hands-Free/Nav
Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SiriusXM/Hands-Free
Vinyl High-Back Bucket w/Mesh Inserts
Quick Order Package 27L Sport
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
Media Hub (SD USB AUX)
Cargo: tailgate
