$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2016 Scion iM

2016 Scion iM

4-Door Hatchback | CLEAN CAR HISTORY | In-Transit

2016 Scion iM

4-Door Hatchback | CLEAN CAR HISTORY | In-Transit

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  63,634KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5135582
  VIN: JTNKARJE3GJ510640
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 Toyota SCION iM  ** IN-TRANSIT **

4-Door Hatchback | LOW KMs | CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY

For more details about this SCION iM or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we will be happy to help you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-XXXX

905-371-2277

