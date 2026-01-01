$14,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE with Upgrade Pk'g & Winter Wheels & Tires
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE with Upgrade Pk'g & Winter Wheels & Tires
Location
CarSmart Niagara
6006 Thorold Stone Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 1A2
1-866-632-4576
Certified
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for life in Ontario, without Breaking the Bank? We have just the vehicle for you: a sleek, black 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE. This popular compact SUV offers a fantastic blend of comfort, practicality, and Toyota's legendary dependability, all in a stylish package. The black exterior and matching black interior give it a sophisticated and timeless look, making it a great choice for everything from daily commutes to weekend adventures.
Under the hood, you'll find a capable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering efficient performance for your travels. With its 4-door SUV/Crossover body style, you'll enjoy ample space for passengers and cargo, whether you're packing up for a trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake or heading out on that long road-trip. While this 2016 RAV4 LE has been well-loved and shows 209,358 kilometers on the odometer, it represents an excellent opportunity to own a well-built vehicle known for its longevity and value. Two Keys, All its books & manuals, Clean CARFAX History an it's a non-smoker's vehicle. Exceptionally clean inside & out.
Price + HST and License. Safety Inspection/Certification is included at No Extra Charge (No Hidden Fees), No Pricing Games ... with or without Financing Our Value Pricing Remains the Same (no differential pricing). Our Live Market Driven Prices are Pre-Discounted with our Best Price Upfront (No Haggle...No Hassles).
Here are 5 features that make this 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE a standout:
- Toyota's Renowned Reliability: Known worldwide for their durability, Toyotas are built to last, and this RAV4 is no exception, offering peace of mind on every drive.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: The spacious interior and adaptable cargo area mean you're ready for anything, from groceries and gear to friends and family.
- Efficient 2.5L Engine: Get a great balance of power and fuel economy, keeping your adventures going further without breaking the bank.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with a responsive automatic gearbox, perfect for both city cruising and highway journeys.
- Additional Winter Wheels & Snow Tires: Top quality Uniroyal TigerPaw Winter/Snow tires for best winter driving safety + lowered insurance cost.
We're a Family-Owned Business Serving a Wide Market from our Niagara Falls location. We Can Arrange Shipping Virtually Anywhere Across the Country. Please Call for Further Information and a Quotation. We'll Work Harder to Earn Your Business and Thanks for the Opportunity.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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