2017 BMW 3 Series

LEATHER | ROOF

2017 BMW 3 Series

LEATHER | ROOF

Location

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

888-713-6204

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,024KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4943832
  • Stock #: 550019A
  • VIN: WBA8E5G37HNU43047
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Executive Class at a great price, Comes with Navigation, Leather, Heated Seats, Sport/Eco mode, Bluetooth, heated Seats, Sunroof, Auto headlights, Memory Seats and more. Come check it out today. PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD, SAINT CATHARINES, AND THE ENTIRE NIAGARA REGION....

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 9 SPEAKERS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Seating
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear Seat Center Armrest
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • MP3 decoder
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Hi-Fi Sound System
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Front Center Armrest
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-color
  • Speed-Sensitive Wipers
  • Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
  • Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection
  • SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery
  • Radio: AM/FM/HD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

