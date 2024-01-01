Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

78,228 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11774694
  2. 11774694
  3. 11774694
  4. 11774694
  5. 11774694
  6. 11774694
  7. 11774694
  8. 11774694
  9. 11774694
  10. 11774694
  11. 11774694
  12. 11774694
  13. 11774694
  14. 11774694
  15. 11774694
  16. 11774694
  17. 11774694
  18. 11774694
  19. 11774694
  20. 11774694
  21. 11774694
  22. 11774694
  23. 11774694
  24. 11774694
  25. 11774694
  26. 11774694
  27. 11774694
  28. 11774694
  29. 11774694
  30. 11774694
  31. 11774694
  32. 11774694
  33. 11774694
  34. 11774694
  35. 11774694
  36. 11774694
  37. 11774694
  38. 11774694
  39. 11774694
  40. 11774694
  41. 11774694
  42. 11774694
  43. 11774694
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,228KM
VIN 2GNALDEK4H6239669

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Nissan Micra SR Auto for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Nissan Micra SR Auto 76,495 KM $15,547 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 144,797 KM $17,700 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S 72,726 KM $39,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox