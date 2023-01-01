Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,004 KM

Details Features

$32,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10460568
  2. 10460568
  3. 10460568
Contact Seller

$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,004KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10460568
  • Stock #: P11028
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC6HG371424

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 125,004 KM
$32,499 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX AT
 89,179 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 107,248 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory