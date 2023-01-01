$32,499+ tax & licensing
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
125,004KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10460568
- Stock #: P11028
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC6HG371424
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,004 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
