7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer. 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power steering, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear step bumper, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. White 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today.
