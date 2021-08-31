2017 Chrysler 300

- Listing ID: 7593685
- Stock #: 3955A
- VIN: 2C3CCAAGXHH619058
-
Exterior Colour
Gloss Black
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
3955A
-
Mileage
67,374 KM
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Four wheel independent suspension
Illuminated rear cupholders
Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SXM/Hands-Free
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
18' x 7.5' Polished Aluminum Wheels
Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp w/Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.