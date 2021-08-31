Menu
2017 Chrysler 300

67,374 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

888-713-6204

2017 Chrysler 300

2017 Chrysler 300

Touring

2017 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

888-713-6204

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,374KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7593685
  • Stock #: 3955A
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAGXHH619058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,374 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Compass
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
GPS Antenna Input
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Remote Start System
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Value Package
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Illuminated rear cupholders
Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Quick Order Package 22F
Leather-Faced Seats
Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
8.4' Touchscreen
Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Radio: Uconnect 8.4' SXM/Hands-Free
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
18' x 7.5' Polished Aluminum Wheels
Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp w/Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

