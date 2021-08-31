Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

66,000 KM

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7600195
  Stock #: 9397
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR639397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

Automatic Transmission

3.6 V6 Gas Engine

Rear Stow and Go

7 Passenger

Front Wheel Drive

Only 66,000 KMs

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-XXXX

905-356-9131

