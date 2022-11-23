Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

60,731 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

  1. 9405205
  2. 9405205
  3. 9405205
  4. 9405205
  5. 9405205
  6. 9405205
Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,731KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9405205
  • Stock #: T1259D
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J94HUD32218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,731 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.brockfordsales.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2017-id9287265.html

Vehicle Features

990
2017 FORD ESCAPE SPECIFICATIONS City 11.5L/100Km Highway 8.7L/100Km Model: Escape Trim Level: TITANIUM Category: SUV Exterior Color: Black Interior Color: Black Kilometers: 60
731 km Stock #: T1259D VIN: 1FMCU9J94HUD32218 Transmission: 6-Speed automatic Fuel: N.A. Engine: 2.0L Cylinders: 4 Price: $25

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brock Ford Sales

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 112,300 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair
26,970 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150
5,110 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory