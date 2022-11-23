Menu
2017 Ford Escape

28,742 KM

Details

$29,489

$29,489 + tax & licensing
Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Location

28,742KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9436290
  • Stock #: T1256C
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD4HUE41558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T1256C
  • Mileage 28,742 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.brockfordsales.com/occasion/Ford-Escape-2017-id9309355.html

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

