Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-F150-2017-id10855805.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-F150-2017-id10855805.html</a>

2017 Ford F-150

78,632 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,632KM
VIN 1FTEW1EF1HFC65316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2017 Ford F-150 XLT 2.0L V8 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brock Ford Sales

Used 2019 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Ford Fusion SE 36,041 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Ford Explorer LIMITED 102,001 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Ford Explorer XLT 55,247 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brock Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150