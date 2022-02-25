$39,990+ tax & licensing
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
87,364KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8360388
- Stock #: T1278C
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF8HKE41642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Mileage 87,364 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
XTR PACKAGE
XLT
6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
ON
5.0L V8
detailing
5 oil changes
5 tire rotations and nitrogen in the tires. The only additional charges are for HST and licensing. Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 41 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you ...
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
Used 2017 Ford F-150
trailer pro back up assist
cloth seats. Clean Carfax (no accident claims). Vehicle price includes safety (By a Ford qualified mechanic)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
