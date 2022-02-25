Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

87,364 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

  1. 8360388
  2. 8360388
  3. 8360388
  4. 8360388
  5. 8360388
  6. 8360388
  7. 8360388
  8. 8360388
  9. 8360388
  10. 8360388
  11. 8360388
  12. 8360388
  13. 8360388
  14. 8360388
  15. 8360388
  16. 8360388
  17. 8360388
  18. 8360388
  19. 8360388
  20. 8360388
  21. 8360388
  22. 8360388
  23. 8360388
  24. 8360388
Contact Seller

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

87,364KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8360388
  • Stock #: T1278C
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF8HKE41642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 87,364 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.brockfordsales.com/occasion/Ford-F150-2017-id8565430.html

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
XTR PACKAGE
XLT
6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
ON
5.0L V8
Ottawa
Fort Erie
Grimsby
Hamilton
London
Niagara Falls
Oakville
Stoney Creek
Welland
detailing
5 oil changes
5 tire rotations and nitrogen in the tires. The only additional charges are for HST and licensing. Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 41 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you ...
Jordan
Beamsville
Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road
L2E 6C7 or please call (905) 357-5410 or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.
Used 2017 Ford F-150
trailer pro back up assist
cloth seats. Clean Carfax (no accident claims). Vehicle price includes safety (By a Ford qualified mechanic)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brock Ford Sales

2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 16,750 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 36,865 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 151,449 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory