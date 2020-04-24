Menu
2017 Ford Transit

Wagon XLT

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4933620
  • Stock #: 4415
  • VIN: 1FMZK1CG7HKB44415
Exterior Colour
Oxford White (White)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2017 Ford Transit 10 Passenger Van T150 Wagon **30 in Stock!!**

Balance of Factory Warranty From Ford on Powertrain

Automatic, Loaded, Power Windows and Locks Back Up Camera

Bluetooth

Power Driver Seat and Heated Seat

3.5 Ecoboost

Only 30,000 KMs

Previous Rental Vehicle

WE HAVE MANY!!! MORE PASSENGER VANS AVAILABLE, DIFFERENT YEARS AND PRICES ALL ON WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Convenience
  • Block Heater
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Comfort
  • glove box
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Fixed rear window
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Front Cupholder
  • Black rear bumper
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Black front bumper
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Rear-wheel drive
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Analog Display
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps
  • 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6
  • Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
  • Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
  • 95 L Fuel Tank
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • HD 150 Amp Alternator
  • Vinyl Sun Visors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Exterior Upgrade Package -inc: chrome headlamp trim, chrome grille and grille surround
  • Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
  • Passenger Seat
  • GVWR: 8,550 lbs
  • 2800# Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

