2017 Ford Transit

- Convenience
- Powertrain
- Comfort
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Exterior
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Fixed rear window
- HD shock absorbers
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Rear centre armrest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Front Cupholder
- Black rear bumper
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Black front bumper
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Rear-wheel drive
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Analog Display
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
- Full Carpet Floor Covering
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps
- 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6
- Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
- Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
- 95 L Fuel Tank
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- HD 150 Amp Alternator
- Vinyl Sun Visors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
- Exterior Upgrade Package -inc: chrome headlamp trim, chrome grille and grille surround
- Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
- Passenger Seat
- GVWR: 8,550 lbs
- 2800# Maximum Payload
