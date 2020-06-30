Menu
2017 Ford Transit

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5348513
  • Stock #: 8645
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZV8HKA58645

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (White)
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford T250 130" WB Medium Roof

Loaded

$5,000 worth of Upfitting installed

Bluetooth and Cruise Control - Very Rare for Cargo Vans

Automatic Transmission

Air Conditioning

Power Windows and Power Locks

3.2 Diesel Engine

Balance Of Factory Warranty from Ford

Only 86,000 KMs

Back Up Camera

Payment is $245 biweekly with $0 Down and Including HST OAC

Optional No Payments for Three Months

All biweekly payments are based on 6.99% fixed interest. The term of the loan varies from 3 years to 7 years depending on the year of the vehicle

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Engine Oil Cooler
glove box
Fixed antenna
Black grille
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
3.73 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Black front bumper
150 amp alternator
Black rear step bumper
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
95 L Fuel Tank
Front Cloth Headliner
GVWR: 9,000 lbs
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Split Swing-Out Rear Passenger Side Door
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers
4080# Maximum Payload
Passenger Seat
ENGINE: 3.2L POWERSTROKE I5 DIESEL

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

