2017 Ford Transit Connect

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Aero-composite halogen headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front centre armrest w/storage Outside temp gauge 3.21 Axle Ratio CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder 150 amp alternator Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Single stainless steel exhaust Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Grey grille 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Curtain 1st Row Airbags 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Delay Off Interior Lighting Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Front Cloth Headliner Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Grey Bodyside Mouldings GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs) 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 1609# Maximum Payload 59.8 L Fuel Tank Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS Grey Rear Bumper Manual Folding Heated Mirrors w/Power Adjust -inc: black moulded-in-colour skull caps Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.