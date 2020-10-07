2017 Ford Transit Connect

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Front centre armrest w/storage
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
Manual Folding Heated Mirrors w/Power Adjust -inc: black moulded-in-colour skull caps
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim and Board Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
