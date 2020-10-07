Menu
2017 Ford Transit Connect

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
XL

XL

Location

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

61,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6084450
  • Stock #: 1079
  • VIN: NM0LS7E73H1331079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Frozen White (White)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Has Cage - $1,500 in Upfitting

Automatic Transmission

Air Conditioning

Power Windows and Power Locks

2.5 Four Cylinder Gas Engine

Balance Of Factory Warranty from Ford

Only 61,000 KMs

Back Up Camera

Payment is $195 biweekly with $0 Down and Including HST OAC

All biweekly payments are based on 6.99% fixed interest. The term of the loan varies from 3 years to 7 years depending on the year of the vehicle

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Front-wheel drive
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
3.21 Axle Ratio
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
150 amp alternator
Grey Front Bumper
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Sliding Rear Doors
Grey grille
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
4-Way Passenger Seat
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Front Cloth Headliner
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs)
60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1609# Maximum Payload
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS
Grey Rear Bumper
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
4-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Wheels: 16" Steel w/XL Full Wheel Covers

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

