2017 GMC Savana

CARGO VAN 2500

2017 GMC Savana

CARGO VAN 2500

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,517KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4711524
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF7H1344986
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2017 GMC Savana Cargo 2500 ** IN-TRANSIT **

LOW KMs! VERY CLEAN! 4.8L V8 engine. Sliding 3rd Door Passenger Side. Rear Access Doors. Running Boards. Rubber Cargo Floor. Cargo Cab Divider.

MORE Pictures and vehicle pricing to come. For more details about this GMC SAVANA CARGO VAN or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you! 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

YES! We have financing solutions for all credit backgrounds and we do in-house financing as well!

All our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our in-house Licensed Mechanics. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.

---
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Cargo Cab Divider

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

