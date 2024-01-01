Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

170,723 KM

Details Features

$31,127

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11057612
  2. 11057612
  3. 11057612
  4. 11057612
  5. 11057612
  6. 11057612
  7. 11057612
  8. 11057612
  9. 11057612
  10. 11057612
  11. 11057612
  12. 11057612
  13. 11057612
  14. 11057612
  15. 11057612
  16. 11057612
  17. 11057612
  18. 11057612
  19. 11057612
  20. 11057612
  21. 11057612
  22. 11057612
  23. 11057612
  24. 11057612
  25. 11057612
  26. 11057612
  27. 11057612
  28. 11057612
  29. 11057612
  30. 11057612
  31. 11057612
  32. 11057612
  33. 11057612
  34. 11057612
  35. 11057612
  36. 11057612
  37. 11057612
  38. 11057612
  39. 11057612
  40. 11057612
  41. 11057612
  42. 11057612
  43. 11057612
  44. 11057612
  45. 11057612
  46. 11057612
  47. 11057612
  48. 11057612
  49. 11057612
  50. 11057612
Contact Seller

$31,127

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,723KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2PEC4HG408208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Red Tintcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP249386B
  • Mileage 170,723 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 1,706 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Nissan Kicks SV FWD 106,526 KM $19,331 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck 77,132 KM $24,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,127

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500