2017 GMC Sierra 1500
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$24,993
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,709KM
VIN 1GTR1LEC7HZ291418
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 93,709 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
HID Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Restriction Features
