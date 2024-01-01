Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Infiniti Q60

107,465 KM

Details Features

$23,929

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Infiniti Q60

2.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Infiniti Q60

2.0T

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 11344084
  2. 11344084
  3. 11344084
  4. 11344084
  5. 11344084
  6. 11344084
  7. 11344084
  8. 11344084
  9. 11344084
  10. 11344084
  11. 11344084
  12. 11344084
  13. 11344084
  14. 11344084
  15. 11344084
  16. 11344084
  17. 11344084
  18. 11344084
  19. 11344084
  20. 11344084
  21. 11344084
  22. 11344084
  23. 11344084
  24. 11344084
  25. 11344084
  26. 11344084
  27. 11344084
  28. 11344084
  29. 11344084
  30. 11344084
  31. 11344084
  32. 11344084
  33. 11344084
  34. 11344084
  35. 11344084
  36. 11344084
  37. 11344084
  38. 11344084
  39. 11344084
  40. 11344084
  41. 11344084
  42. 11344084
  43. 11344084
  44. 11344084
  45. 11344084
  46. 11344084
  47. 11344084
  48. 11344084
  49. 11344084
Contact Seller

$23,929

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,465KM
VIN JN1CV7EL7HM321146

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 107,465 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2017 Infiniti Q60 2.0T for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2017 Infiniti Q60 2.0T 107,465 KM $23,929 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Murano SL AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Nissan Murano SL AWD 59,911 KM $38,287 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 93,709 KM $24,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,929

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2017 Infiniti Q60