Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2017 Jeep Cherokee L Plus Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 43 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you before you visit our store! Our experienced Pre-Owned staff searches the internet daily to make sure that all of our vehicles are priced at or below market prices. All trade ins are accepted and experienced appraisers are available during normal business hours. Financing is available on all of our pre-owned vehicles and expert financial managers are located right on site. Our customers travel from Toronto</p> <p> Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road</p> <a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Jeep-Cherokee-2017-id10855810.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Jeep-Cherokee-2017-id10855810.html</a>

2017 Jeep Cherokee

131,880 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Cherokee

L PLUS PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

L PLUS PKG

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,880KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS9HW555359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,880 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Cherokee L Plus

Brock Ford is a family run and operated business that has been serving the Niagara region for over 43 years. At Brock Ford we do the negotiating for you before you visit our store! Our experienced Pre-Owned staff searches the internet daily to make sure that all of our vehicles are priced at or below market prices. All trade ins are accepted and experienced appraisers are available during normal business hours. Financing is available on all of our pre-owned vehicles and expert financial managers are located right on site. Our customers travel from Toronto


Windsor and all of Canada for the Brock Ford family experience. We look forward to seeing you at our Pre-Owned department located at 4500 Drummond Road


http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Jeep-Cherokee-2017-id10855810.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ON
Ottawa
Fort Erie
Grimsby
Hamilton
London
Niagara Falls
Oakville
Stoney Creek
Welland
Jordan
Beamsville
L2E 6C7 or please call or our toll free number 1 (800) 461 3323.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brock Ford Sales

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Ford Escape SEL 90,504 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 78,632 KM $39,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 80,038 KM $39,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brock Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-357-XXXX

(click to show)

905-357-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee