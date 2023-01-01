Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Sentra

52,323 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10756202
  2. 10756202
  3. 10756202
  4. 10756202
  5. 10756202
  6. 10756202
  7. 10756202
  8. 10756202
  9. 10756202
  10. 10756202
  11. 10756202
  12. 10756202
  13. 10756202
  14. 10756202
  15. 10756202
  16. 10756202
  17. 10756202
  18. 10756202
  19. 10756202
  20. 10756202
  21. 10756202
  22. 10756202
  23. 10756202
  24. 10756202
  25. 10756202
  26. 10756202
  27. 10756202
  28. 10756202
  29. 10756202
  30. 10756202
  31. 10756202
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
52,323KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP8HY319279

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,323 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Highline for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Highline 86,618 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 101,452 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson GL, AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2014 Hyundai Tucson GL, AWD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth 170,234 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra