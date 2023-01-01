Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

54,637 KM

Details Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

Technik

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10213710
  2. 10213710
  3. 10213710
  4. 10213710
  5. 10213710
  6. 10213710
  7. 10213710
  8. 10213710
  9. 10213710
  10. 10213710
  11. 10213710
  12. 10213710
  13. 10213710
  14. 10213710
  15. 10213710
  16. 10213710
  17. 10213710
  18. 10213710
  19. 10213710
  20. 10213710
  21. 10213710
  22. 10213710
  23. 10213710
  24. 10213710
  25. 10213710
  26. 10213710
  27. 10213710
  28. 10213710
  29. 10213710
  30. 10213710
  31. 10213710
  32. 10213710
  33. 10213710
  34. 10213710
  35. 10213710
  36. 10213710
  37. 10213710
  38. 10213710
  39. 10213710
  40. 10213710
  41. 10213710
  42. 10213710
  43. 10213710
  44. 10213710
  45. 10213710
  46. 10213710
  47. 10213710
  48. 10213710
  49. 10213710
  50. 10213710
Contact Seller

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10213710
  • Stock #: SP188400A
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY0J2025009

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,637 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2018 Kia Sorento LX
 34,870 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 160,735 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Seltos LX, ...
 91,487 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory