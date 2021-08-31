2018 BMW 4 Series

+ taxes & licensing
2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4
2018 BMW 430i XDrive Coupe
Automatic Transmission
Leather Heated Seats
Premium Interior
2.0 Four Cylinder Gas Engine
Power Moonroof
All Wheel Drive
Navigation
Only 36,000 KMs
