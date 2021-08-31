Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW 4 Series

36,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

Contact Seller
2018 BMW 4 Series

2018 BMW 4 Series

430i Coupe

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW 4 Series

430i Coupe

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

  1. 7600201
  2. 7600201
  3. 7600201
  4. 7600201
  5. 7600201
  6. 7600201
  7. 7600201
  8. 7600201
Contact Seller

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7600201
  • Stock #: 9381
  • VIN: wba4w5c56jaa49381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW 430i XDrive Coupe
Automatic Transmission

Leather Heated Seats

Premium Interior


2.0 Four Cylinder Gas Engine

Power Moonroof

All Wheel Drive

Navigation

Only 36,000 KMs


Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Little Brothers Car Sales

2018 Ford Transit Ca...
 58,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue S
 54,000 KM
$21,800 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Outback ...
 44,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

Call Dealer

905-356-XXXX

(click to show)

905-356-9131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory