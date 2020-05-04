2018 Chevrolet Camaro

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Spoiler

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

9 SPEAKERS Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Ventilated Front Seats

8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster

Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather shift knob

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors

Heads-Up Display

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

voltmeter

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Emergency communication system

Auto-dimming door mirrors

Garage door transmitter

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Front sport bucket seats

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim

Exterior parking camera rear

SiriusXM

High-Intensity Discharge Headlights

Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink

Radio: AM/FM w/Chevrolet MyLink

6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster

Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats

2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack

Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature

Blind spot: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning

Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Fr & 20' x 9.5' Rr 5-Spoke Alum

