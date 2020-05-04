Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS | LEATHER | ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS | LEATHER | ROOF

Location

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

888-713-6204

  1. 4943838
  2. 4943838
  3. 4943838
  4. 4943838
  5. 4943838
  6. 4943838
  7. 4943838
  8. 4943838
  9. 4943838
  10. 4943838
  11. 4943838
  12. 4943838
  13. 4943838
  14. 4943838
  15. 4943838
  16. 4943838
  17. 4943838
  18. 4943838
  19. 4943838
  20. 4943838
  21. 4943838
  22. 4943838
  23. 4943838
  24. 4943838
  25. 4943838
  26. 4943838
  27. 4943838
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 28,777KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4943838
  • Stock #: 900520B
  • VIN: 1G1FH1R77J0162761
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Classic Muscle and style, comes with some great features like custom lighting strips, bluetooth, leather, heated and cooled seats, sunroof, navigation, great sound system, and more. Come and see this today. PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD, SAINT CATHARINES, AND THE ENTIRE NIAGARA REGION....

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 9 SPEAKERS
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
  • Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Leather shift knob
Additional Features
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Heads-Up Display
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • voltmeter
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Emergency communication system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front sport bucket seats
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
  • Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim
  • Exterior parking camera rear
  • SiriusXM
  • High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
  • Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
  • Radio: AM/FM w/Chevrolet MyLink
  • 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
  • Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
  • 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack
  • Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature
  • Blind spot: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning
  • Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Fr & 20' x 9.5' Rr 5-Spoke Alum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 88,970 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 102,747 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 12 KM
$28,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-713-XXXX

(click to show)

888-713-6204

Send A Message