2018 Chevrolet Camaro

- Safety
- Security System
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- ABS Brakes
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
- Dual front impact airbags
- Occupant sensing airbag
- Dual front side impact airbags
- Overhead airbag
- Knee airbag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power door mirrors
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Illuminated Entry
- Front dual zone A/C
- Exterior
- Spoiler
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Front fog lights
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
- 9 SPEAKERS
- Convenience
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Outside Temperature Display
- Variably intermittent wipers
- Automatic temperature control
- Delay-off headlights
- Fully automatic headlights
- Seating
- MEMORY SEAT
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Front Bucket Seats
- Ventilated Front Seats
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
- Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
- Windows
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Heads-Up Display
- SPEED CONTROL
- Panic Alarm
- Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
- voltmeter
- Heated Door Mirrors
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver Door Bin
- Passenger door bin
- Radio data system
- Emergency communication system
- Auto-dimming door mirrors
- Garage door transmitter
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Rear Anti-Roll Bar
- Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front sport bucket seats
- Four wheel independent suspension
- Bumpers: body-colour
- AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
- Leather-Trimmed Seat Trim
- Exterior parking camera rear
- SiriusXM
- High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
- Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
- Radio: AM/FM w/Chevrolet MyLink
- 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
- Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
- 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack
- Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature
- Blind spot: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning
- Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Fr & 20' x 9.5' Rr 5-Spoke Alum
