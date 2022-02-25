$25,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-214-1108
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | LEASE BUYOUT
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
289-214-1108
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8286147
- Stock #: 4079
- VIN: 2GNAXSEV7J6114075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour /BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4079
- Mileage 89,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently traded in as a previous lease, great people that cared for this car and ready for a new driveway to call home. Offers great fuel economy, a comfortable ride and lots of space for whatever you ne3d, can you offer it a good home? If so call today! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.