Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

89,426 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | LEASE BUYOUT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | LEASE BUYOUT

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

  1. 8286147
  2. 8286147
  3. 8286147
  4. 8286147
  5. 8286147
  6. 8286147
  7. 8286147
  8. 8286147
  9. 8286147
  10. 8286147
  11. 8286147
  12. 8286147
  13. 8286147
  14. 8286147
  15. 8286147
  16. 8286147
  17. 8286147
  18. 8286147
  19. 8286147
  20. 8286147
  21. 8286147
  22. 8286147
  23. 8286147
  24. 8286147
  25. 8286147
  26. 8286147
  27. 8286147
  28. 8286147
  29. 8286147
  30. 8286147
  31. 8286147
  32. 8286147
  33. 8286147
  34. 8286147
  35. 8286147
  36. 8286147
  37. 8286147
  38. 8286147
  39. 8286147
  40. 8286147
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,426KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8286147
  • Stock #: 4079
  • VIN: 2GNAXSEV7J6114075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour /BLACK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4079
  • Mileage 89,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded in as a previous lease, great people that cared for this car and ready for a new driveway to call home. Offers great fuel economy, a comfortable ride and lots of space for whatever you ne3d, can you offer it a good home? If so call today! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
17' ALUMINUM WHEELS
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo
Exterior parking camera rear
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
6 Speaker Audio System Feature
Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance
Front Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster
USB Port & Auxiliary Input Jack
BluetoothÂ® For Phone
3.87 Final Drive Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned

2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 26,269 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 27,362 KM
$46,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 15,014 KM
$66,999 + tax & lic

Email Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

289-214-XXXX

(click to show)

289-214-1108

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory