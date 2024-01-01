$24,850+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$24,850
+ taxes & licensing
77,132KM
Used
VIN 1GCNCNEH7JZ257629
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 77,132 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
$24,850
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500