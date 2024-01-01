Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

77,132 KM

Details Features

$24,850

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Reg Cab 133.0 Work Truck

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$24,850

+ taxes & licensing

77,132KM
Used
VIN 1GCNCNEH7JZ257629

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 77,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, 4X4, Navi, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT, 4X4, Navi, Bluetooth, Back Up Sensors 69,221 KM $32,526 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX, AWD, Sunroof, Remote Starter, Heated Leather S for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX, AWD, Sunroof, Remote Starter, Heated Leather S 40,749 KM $26,056 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sport, Navi for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sport, Navi 106,363 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500