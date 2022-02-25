Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

78,534 KM

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | GREAT KMS

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT | GREAT KMS

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286162
  • Stock #: 543722A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC6JG258975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 543722A
  • Mileage 78,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally traded and ready for any use you need in a truck. Need to haul? No Problem, Tow? No problem. Well maintained and ready for a new home. Come by today for a look! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Body Colour Door Handles
Remote Locking Tailgate
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
HD Radio
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Body colour bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear wheelhouse liners
deep-tinted glass
Speed-Sensing Steering
Front wheel independent suspension
6 Speaker Audio System
40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Colour Touch Screen
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
4.2' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
Body-Colour Mirror Caps
Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats
Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up)
Single Slot CD/MP3 Player
Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column
Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Windows w/Driver Express Up
Chevrolet w/4G LTE
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
Chevrolet Connected Access
BluetoothÂ® For Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

