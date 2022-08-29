$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
53,698KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9321526
- Stock #: P1019A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC9JG353506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P1019A
- Mileage 53,698 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
