Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Trax

61,004 KM

Details Features

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13076197

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 13076197
  2. 13076197
  3. 13076197
  4. 13076197
  5. 13076197
  6. 13076197
  7. 13076197
  8. 13076197
  9. 13076197
  10. 13076197
  11. 13076197
  12. 13076197
  13. 13076197
  14. 13076197
  15. 13076197
  16. 13076197
  17. 13076197
  18. 13076197
  19. 13076197
  20. 13076197
  21. 13076197
  22. 13076197
  23. 13076197
  24. 13076197
  25. 13076197
  26. 13076197
  27. 13076197
  28. 13076197
  29. 13076197
  30. 13076197
  31. 13076197
  32. 13076197
  33. 13076197
  34. 13076197
  35. 13076197
  36. 13076197
  37. 13076197
  38. 13076197
  39. 13076197
  40. 13076197
  41. 13076197
Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,004KM
VIN 3GNCJLSB2JL394574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandy Ridge Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2025 RAM 1500 RHO for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2025 RAM 1500 RHO 8,032 KM $121,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2022 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 72,498 KM $41,459 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 51,609 KM $31,896 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2018 Chevrolet Trax