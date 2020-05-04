2018 Dodge Durango

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

rear air conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

GPS Navigation

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

9 SPEAKERS Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Rain Sensing Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Ventilated Front Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Technology Group

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Auto-dimming door mirrors

Garage door transmitter

Audio memory

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

3.45 Rear Axle Ratio

Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars

HD Radio

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Speed-Sensitive Wipers

3rd row seats: split-bench

SIRIUSXM Traffic

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Auto high-beam headlights

Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go

Advanced Brake Assist

1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription

GPS Antenna Input

8.4' Touchscreen

BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION

High-Intensity Discharge Headlights

Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats

Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display

Google Android Auto

SiriusXM Travel Link

USB Mobile Projection

Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist

Apple CarPlay Capable

FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking

1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription

Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory

Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian

Quick Order Package 2BJ Citadel

Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device

Dark Cross Brush IP Bezel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.