2018 Dodge Durango

Citadel

2018 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Location

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

888-713-6204

$38,997

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,549KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4943847
  • Stock #: 3681
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEG1JC327823
Exterior Colour
Billet Clearcoat
Interior Colour
lt frost beige black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

7 Passenger perfection, drive in absolute luxury with features like Lane Departure Warning Plus, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, GPS Navigation, Leather Bucket Seats, ParkView Rear Back-up Camera, Remote Start System, and more.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
  • Knee airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • rear air conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • GPS Navigation
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • 9 SPEAKERS
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
  • Fully automatic headlights
Seating
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Technology Group
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Auto-dimming door mirrors
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Audio memory
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
  • HD Radio
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Speed-Sensitive Wipers
  • 3rd row seats: split-bench
  • SIRIUSXM Traffic
  • AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
  • Auto high-beam headlights
  • Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
  • Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
  • Advanced Brake Assist
  • 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • 8.4' Touchscreen
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
  • Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats
  • Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
  • Google Android Auto
  • SiriusXM Travel Link
  • USB Mobile Projection
  • Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
  • Apple CarPlay Capable
  • FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking
  • 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
  • Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats w/Driver Memory
  • Emergency communication system: SiriusXM Guardian
  • Quick Order Package 2BJ Citadel
  • Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device
  • Dark Cross Brush IP Bezel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

