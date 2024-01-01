$23,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
87,506KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK3J98JBB68665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T3008B
- Mileage 87,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2018 Ford Edge SEL FWD 2.0L I4 Engine
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Email Brock Ford Sales
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
Call Dealer
905-357-XXXX(click to show)
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
