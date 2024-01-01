Menu
http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Edge-2018-id10737038.html

2018 Ford Edge

87,506 KM

Details

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge SEL

SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

87,506KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK3J98JBB68665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T3008B
  • Mileage 87,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2018 Ford Edge SEL FWD 2.0L I4 Engine

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
2018 Ford Edge