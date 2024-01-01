Menu
<a href=http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Explorer-2018-id10947243.html>http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Explorer-2018-id10947243.html</a>

2018 Ford Explorer

138,781 KM

Details Description

$64,339

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2018 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$64,339

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,781KM
VIN 1FM5K8HTXJGA16725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,781 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brock Ford Sales

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410

2018 Ford Explorer