Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

80,430 KM

Details Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

PLATINUM 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

PLATINUM 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10232066
  2. 10232066
  3. 10232066
  4. 10232066
  5. 10232066
  6. 10232066
  7. 10232066
  8. 10232066
  9. 10232066
  10. 10232066
  11. 10232066
  12. 10232066
  13. 10232066
  14. 10232066
  15. 10232066
  16. 10232066
  17. 10232066
  18. 10232066
  19. 10232066
  20. 10232066
  21. 10232066
  22. 10232066
  23. 10232066
  24. 10232066
  25. 10232066
  26. 10232066
  27. 10232066
  28. 10232066
  29. 10232066
  30. 10232066
  31. 10232066
  32. 10232066
  33. 10232066
  34. 10232066
  35. 10232066
  36. 10232066
  37. 10232066
  38. 10232066
  39. 10232066
  40. 10232066
  41. 10232066
  42. 10232066
  43. 10232066
  44. 10232066
  45. 10232066
  46. 10232066
  47. 10232066
  48. 10232066
Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
80,430KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10232066
  • Stock #: P11009
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E5XJFE05330

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,430 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 62,894 KM
$42,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 80,430 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger LAR...
 90,840 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory