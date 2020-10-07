2018 Ford Transit

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Aero-composite halogen headlamps Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Trim Black grille Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Locking glove box HD shock absorbers Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights 4.10 Axle Ratio driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Black front bumper 150 amp alternator Rear-wheel drive Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Fully Galvanized Steel Panels 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Laminated Glass Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access 3720# Maximum Payload 95 L Fuel Tank Front Cloth Headliner GVWR: 9,000 lbs Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW 4 Front Speakers -inc: No rear speakers Partial Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.