2018 Ford Transit Connect

Vehicle Features

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Aero-composite halogen headlamps Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front centre armrest w/storage driver seat Outside temp gauge 3.21 Axle Ratio CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Grey Front Bumper Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Single stainless steel exhaust Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Sliding Rear Doors Grey grille 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Redundant Digital Speedometer Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Delay Off Interior Lighting Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access 175 Amp Alternator Front Cloth Headliner Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags Grey Bodyside Mouldings GVWR: 2,390 kg (5,269 lbs) 60-Amp/Hr 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 1609# Maximum Payload 59.8 L Fuel Tank Tires: P215/55R16 97H XL AS Grey Rear Bumper Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim 6.5" Wheels Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Urethane Gear Shifter Material Wheels: 16" Steel w/XL Full Wheel Covers

