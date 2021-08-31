Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

52,000 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7600198
  • Stock #: 7372
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H54JH127372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CRV EX

Automatic Transmission

1.5 Four Cylinder Gas Engine

Mag Wheels

Heated Cloth Seats

Back Up Camera, Bluetooth

Moonroof

All Wheel Drive

Only 52,000 KMs

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Temporary spare tire
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

