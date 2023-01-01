Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

51,066 KM

Details Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10337406
  2. 10337406
  3. 10337406
  4. 10337406
  5. 10337406
  6. 10337406
  7. 10337406
  8. 10337406
  9. 10337406
  10. 10337406
  11. 10337406
  12. 10337406
  13. 10337406
  14. 10337406
  15. 10337406
  16. 10337406
  17. 10337406
  18. 10337406
  19. 10337406
  20. 10337406
  21. 10337406
  22. 10337406
  23. 10337406
  24. 10337406
  25. 10337406
  26. 10337406
  27. 10337406
  28. 10337406
  29. 10337406
  30. 10337406
  31. 10337406
  32. 10337406
  33. 10337406
  34. 10337406
Contact Seller

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
51,066KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10337406
  • Stock #: SP175495A
  • VIN: 3C4NJCAB9JT137057

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP175495A
  • Mileage 51,066 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 129,255 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-50 GS-...
 10,522 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Soul EX, Bl...
 62,189 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory